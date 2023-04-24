WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Canandaigua man they allege choked a person while being in the presence of a child.

According to police, 34-year-old Shane W. Hartman, of Canandaigua, New York, was arrested on Friday, April 21, following an investigation into a domestic incident in the Village of Wayland.

Police say that Hartman is being charged with the following:

Burglary in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony.

Criminal Obstruction of Breathing.

Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Police allege that Mr. Hartman unlawfully entered or remained in a dwelling and choked another person with the intent to cause injury, doing so in a manner likely to be injurious to a child under the age of 17.

Police say that Hartman was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.