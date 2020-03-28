NY surpasses 50K COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths, presidential primary pushed back to June

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 52,318 cases of COVID-19 cases in New York, up by 7,681 from last official count Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in Saturday’s public briefing.

Of the 52,318 cases, 7,328 have required hospitalization and 1,755 of those patients have received treatment in an Intensive Care Unit. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that to date, 2,726 patients have been discharged.

To date, there have been 728 COVID-19 deaths statewide, up from 519 at last official count Friday. At this time, 155,934 people have been tested in New York state, including 17,412 new tests conducted since Cuomo’s Friday briefing.

At the national level, New York is still by far the state which has felt the greatest impact from the pandemic. Our state is No. 1 in the nation with the 52,318 confirmed cases. No. 2 is New Jersey with 8,823. No other state has more than 5,000 confirmed cases at this time.

A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.