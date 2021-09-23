NYS Comptroller deems Southport “susceptible to financial stress”

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Town of Southport has been deemed “susceptible to financial stress” by the Comptroller’s Fiscal Stress Monitoring System (FSMS), according to New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli.

The latest round of scores identified 19 local governments designated in fiscal stress, including six counties, four cities, and nine towns based on financial reports from 2020.

Of the 30 total governments in a fiscal stress designation for 2020, 17 were also in some form of fiscal stress in 2019. Four cities that were in “significant fiscal stress” in both years are Niagara Falls, Poughkeepsie, Amsterdam, and Long Beach.

Southport was among 12 counties, cities, and towns deemed “susceptible to financial stress,” including Broome, Albany, Nassau, Monroe, and Oneida counties.

Chemung County’s fiscal stress score has dropped 16.2 points over the last three years.

DiNapoli’s report also found: