NYS Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli endorses Leslie Danks Burke for State Senate at Elmira Drive-In screening of Albany Bound: The Musical, created by local artists and actors

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- On Wednesday evening, New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli joined New York State Senate candidate Leslie Danks Burke via Zoom for a socially-distanced fundraiser at the Elmira Drive-In.

The campaign screened a parody Broadway musical movie produced by local artists and actors called “Albany Bound: The Musical.”

The parody musical was written by Rachel Lampert, directed by Lesley Greene and

Rachel Lampert, and features college students and local performers.

As the threat of COVID-19 persists, Danks Burke, her team, and the arts community have found

innovative ways to engage voters and earn support for the campaign.

“The best candidates, and the best-elected officials, are the ones who always make the

effort to reach out and listen to voters; the ones who aren’t afraid to be honest and

disagree respectfully. Right now, we need more elected officials like that, because

people have seen too much corruption, watched too many out-of-touch politicians, and

heard too many broken promises. I’m pleased to endorse Leslie Danks Burke for State

Senate because she has these skills; she’s tough and honest, and will give this district

the attention and resources it deserves.” – Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli

“I’m so grateful to the talented artists and actors who put together this movie to engage

our community in raising a voice for our region,” said Danks Burke. “I’m also deeply

honored to have the support of Tom DiNapoli, whose integrity and commitment to civil

service are truly inspirational.”