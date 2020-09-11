NYS Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli endorses Leslie Danks Burke for State Senate at Elmira Drive-In screening of Albany Bound: The Musical, created by local artists and actors

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- On Wednesday evening, New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli joined New York State Senate candidate Leslie Danks Burke via Zoom for a socially-distanced fundraiser at the Elmira Drive-In.
The campaign screened a parody Broadway musical movie produced by local artists and actors called “Albany Bound: The Musical.”
The parody musical was written by Rachel Lampert, directed by Lesley Greene and
Rachel Lampert, and features college students and local performers.
As the threat of COVID-19 persists, Danks Burke, her team, and the arts community have found
innovative ways to engage voters and earn support for the campaign.
“The best candidates, and the best-elected officials, are the ones who always make the
effort to reach out and listen to voters; the ones who aren’t afraid to be honest and
disagree respectfully. Right now, we need more elected officials like that, because
people have seen too much corruption, watched too many out-of-touch politicians, and
heard too many broken promises. I’m pleased to endorse Leslie Danks Burke for State
Senate because she has these skills; she’s tough and honest, and will give this district
the attention and resources it deserves.” – Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli
“I’m so grateful to the talented artists and actors who put together this movie to engage
our community in raising a voice for our region,” said Danks Burke. “I’m also deeply
honored to have the support of Tom DiNapoli, whose integrity and commitment to civil
service are truly inspirational.”