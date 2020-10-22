NYS Department of Health’s guide to a COVID free Halloween

(WETM) – New York State Department of Health has released some guidance just in time for Halloween.

According to the state department of health, The best way to celebrate Halloween this year is to have fun with the people who live in your household.

Try decorating your house or apartment, decorating and carving pumpkins, playing Halloween-themed games, watching spooky movies, and trick-or-treating through in the home, or have a backyard scavenger hunt are all fun and healthy ways to celebrate during this time.

The Department has compiled a list of Do’s and Don’t for NYS residents.

Courtesy of New York State Department of Health