NYS files tariffs to establish nation-leading energy storage goal, deployment policy

ALBANY/ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM/NEWS10) – The New York State Public Service Commission (Commission) approved tariff filings submitted by the six major investor-owned electric utilities in New York State. These tariffs allow for the recovery of energy storage dispatch rights contracted by the Commission’s Dec. 13, 2018 order. The order establishes its nation-leading energy storage goal and deployment policy.

The six utilities include Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc. (Con Edison), Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corporation (Central Hudson), Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation d/b/a National Grid (National Grid), New York State Electric & Gas Corporation (NYSEG), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. (O&R) and Rochester Gas and Electric Corporation (RG&E). Collectively, these utilities serve the vast majority of New York’s nearly 20 million citizens.

18 News reached out to Matthew Burr, owner of Burr Consulting, to get his take on the issue. “The goal, at least if you’re looking at it from a business standpoint would be hoping to reduce the cost for the consumer,” said Burr. He also said that tariffs often have the opposite effect on the consumer. “Hopefully, anything we do and spend money on as a state would save the consumer money.”

The tariff amendments are part of Governor Cuomo’s energy storage roadmap to provide opportunities for smart and innovative energy storage programs and initiatives for New York’s progress toward its 1,500 MW storage goal. The 2025 mandate — the equivalent electricity demand of one-fifth of all New York homes — was established by Governor Cuomo to help combat climate change and supports New York’s nation-leading clean energy goals under Governor Cuomo’s Climate Leadership Community and Protection Act.