NYS hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 continues to decline, State to begin antibody testing

MANHASSET, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo reported on Sunday that the state’s COVID-19 curve continues to trend in the right direction.

According to Governor Cuomo, for the sixth consecutive day, the number of people hospitalized because of COVID-19 declined. Currently there are just over 16,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New York State.

Cuomo also reported on Sunday that the number of deaths in a single day continued to decline on Saturday.

Despite the numbers trending in the right direction, Cuomo wanted to stress the virus is still a real problem in New York. More than 500 people continue to die every day and over 1,300 people were hospitalized just on Saturday.

The governor was happy to report the data shows New York is past the high point, and the state is beginning a descent on the COVID-19 curve.

However Governor Cuomo said, this is not the time to get comfortable, and this news is only good news when you compare it to the news New York had been living with.

It’s no time to get cocky and it’s not time to get arrogant. We still have a long way to go and a lot of work to do. This virus has been ahead of us every step of the way, we have been playing catch-up since day one in this situation. So, this is no time to relax. This is only halftime in this entire situation. New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo

At his press conference Sunday, Governor Cuomo said New York is ready to enter its second phase in fighting COVID-19.

The second part of Cuomo’s phase two is to develop new testing. The governor announced on Sunday that New York State has an FDA approved antibody test, and the state will roll it out this week to begin testing across the state.

The antibody test is used to determine if a person was ever infected with COVID-19. This will help the state determine how many people were actually infected with coronavirus in New York State even if they never showed signs of the virus. Cuomo says this data is important in planning for a reopen and it will be the largest survey of any state population that has been done.

On top of antibody testing, the governor said he is still trying to work with the federal government in bringing the regular COVID-19 testing up to scale.

According to Johns Hopkins University, over 240,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 in New York State alone.