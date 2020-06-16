NYS lawmakers urging Governor Cuomo to let local leaders decide in-person graduations

SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) — School districts in the Southern Tier are joining together to push for more control over in-person graduation rules.

The letter being sent around is asking Governor Cuomo to allow graduation ceremonies with 25% or more of the venue’s capacity rather than 150 person max.

The superintendent of the Horseheads School District sent a letter to other districts in the region to gain more attention and get the public’s help. Following the governor’s order, many school districts will be forced to hold many graduations.

“Just for our graduation alone, we would have to utilize anywhere from 10 to 12 graduation programs,” said Tom Douglas, Horseheads School District Superintendent. “And to bring people in at multiple times, disinfect multiple times, heightens the risk of any potential cross-contamination.”

Douglas also said it’s more safe to have one- 2 hour long ceremony that will be safe and in a controlled area.

“Our kids have been through so much,” said Joseph L. Rumsey, Superintendent of the Bath School District. “Governor Cuomo talks about, you know, New York is New York tough. Our kids are so tough right now and they deserve this as a matter of closure.”

This push has also gotten the attention of Southern Tier Lawmakers such as Senator Tom O’Mara, Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, and Assemblyman Chris Friend.

According to a press release, the lawmakers are in support of the school districts. The letter sent to Governor Cuomo from Southern Tier Lawmakers said: