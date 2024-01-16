ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Governor Kathy Hochul proposed a new budget worth $233 billion. It is now in the hands of elected officials, some of who do not agree with it.

New York State Senator Tom O’Mara released a statement titled “‘Spend, Spend, Spend’ remains the focus of Hochul’s massing budget plan.” In the statement, he says that the record-breaking $233 billion state spending plan, “downplays the fiscal realities facing this state, ignores the burdens being shouldered by middle-class taxpayers, and refuses to take the steps needed to address affordability.”

O’Mara said, “It remains mind boggling. This state already faces multi-billion-dollar deficits far into the future because the Albany Democrats can’t stop spending and Governor Hochul still proposes a spend, spend, spend strategy. The Albany Democrat appetite for spending over the past several years has been a one-party smorgasbord gobbling up billions of taxpayer dollars. It’s been uncontrolled spending to the point that having put in place massive, long-term spending commitments — and with massive commitments looming in the Democrats’ pursuit of a radical climate agenda and the provision of untold services to an ever-surging migrant population — New York State taxpayers already face multi-year, multi-billion-dollar deficits. It ignores the reality that New York remains one of America’s highest-taxed, least- affordable, most debt-ridden, and overregulated states that leads the nation in population loss. There’s nothing in this plan that seriously addresses the need for lower taxes across the board, less regulation, debt reduction, mandate relief, or any of the other strangleholds on state and local taxpayers, small businesses and manufacturers, and continually hard-pressed upstate communities, economies, and workers.”

18 News also spoke with State Assemblyman Phil Palmesano to find out his opinions and thoughts about the budget as a whole, the idea of shutting down prisons, and what he would do if he were in Hochul’s shoes.

The point of shutting down up to five prisons across New York State also could bring changes, from having some corrections officers to need to be moved to also moving around some of the over 32,000 inmates in the system.

Assemblyman Palmesano voiced his opinion about how it would impact prison employees, saying, “That means it really sends a death blow to a lot of these communities in Upstate New York, and the problem is, it’s not only disruptive to these families and local communities, what they’re proposing is just a 90 day notification. That’s like a slap in the face and an insult.”

