CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Office of Mental Health will hold two events at the Corning Radisson Hotel this week to get ideas on how the state can improve its mental health care.

At the events, OMH officials will give details on the New York State budget proposal and what’s included for mental health. The office is asking for input from the community in the Southern Tier on how residents want that money spent at the local level.

The first community engagement session will be on April 11, 2023 at the Corning Radisson from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Another session will be held on April 12 at the same time.

New Yorkers can also provide feedback to the OMH online with this link.