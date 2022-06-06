TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y (WETM) — State Troopers were able to retrieve a horse that had escaped from its owner and bring it back to its home in the Lansing/Dryden area.

The escapade was posted on the New York State Police Facebook page. The video posted by Police shows Trooper Corey Knighton leading the horse back to its owner with the help of a neighbor.

The video can be found here on the State Police’s Facebook page.

No horsing around here!! Sometimes animals are clever and escape from the barn without the owner noticing. Troopers were called to a loose horse in the Lansing/Dryden area and with the help of a neighbor, Trooper Corey Knighton was able to get this galloping beauty back to their owner. New York State Police



