NYS sees highest one day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At his daily coronavirus briefing Saturday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced record highs for New York State in terms of confirmed COVID-19 cases in a single day (10,841), and deaths from the virus in a single day (630).

Despite the numbers increasing at a record on Friday, Cuomo says New York State is still about a week away from the apex of the virus, with some models projecting the state is two weeks away.

Below are the updated coronavirus numbers for New York State from Cuomo’s briefing on Saturday:

Confirmed cases – 113,704

Hospitalized – 15,905

In ICU – 4,126

Deaths – 3,565

Governor Cuomo said he wants to be at the apex of the virus, but he said it’s a good thing we are not at the apex yet because New York is continuously trying to increase the capacity of its health care system.

The governor again stressed the need for ventilators. Cuomo said that the state ordered and paid for 17,000 ventilators from the federal government, but the federal stockpile is only at 10,000. President Trump said he sent ventilators to New York during his briefing on Friday, but the New York State Health Department could not confirm how many they received at Cuomo’s briefing on Saturday.

At the press conference, Cuomo said China donated 1,000 ventilators to New York, and they will arrive at JFK airport today.

Cuomo also announced the State of Oregon donated 140 ventilators to New York. At his press conference, Cuomo was very thankful for Oregon, as the donation came without New York making any requests to Oregon. Cuomo also said he will return Oregon’s donation double-fold.

In terms of confirmed COVID-19 cases, New York State continues to be the leader within the United States, and the U.S. leads the world with over 275,000 confirmed cases.