NYS sees lowest amount of COVID-19 deaths since crisis began, New Yorkers must stay disciplined

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced record low numbers for the state regarding the COVID-19 crisis, during his press briefing on Saturday.

According to the New York State Health Department, there were 1,734 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, this is the lowest number of hospitalizations since March 20.

The COVID-19 death toll continues to climb in New York State, but it’s at the lowest rate the state has seen since the crisis began. Cuomo said the state sadly lost another 32 lives to COVID-19 on Friday, but that is the lowest total since the crisis began in New York State.

Regarding the decline in deaths, Governor Cuomo said, “We have tamed the beast, we are now 180 degrees on the other side.”

Although New York is trending in the right direction, Governor Cuomo is urging citizens to stay disciplined, continue to wear masks and follow social distancing protocols.

You have to stay smart. Keep doing what we’re doing, don’t let up, don’t think, ‘Well, now we’re reopening everything is fine. The weather is better, everything is fine, I hear New York is doing well.’ It is, but only because of what you’re doing. That’s been the secret since day one. You stop doing what you’re doing, you’ll see those numbers turn. Governor Andrew Cuomo

During his press conference Saturday, the New York State Governor pointed to other states across the country as examples of what could happen if New York reopens everything too soon, and does not follow social distancing protocols.

According to the governor, 22 states are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, and in 14 of those states the increase is as big as 25%.

Governor Cuomo said New York State is the anomaly because we are one of the few states that is seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases as we continue to reopen, and he said that is a credit to New Yorkers following the social distancing rules in place.

The governor said New York has successfully gone from the worst state in terms of the rate of transmission, to one of the best. The rate of transmission is now at .77 across the state.

Towards the end of his daily briefing, Governor Cuomo once again urged everyone to wear a mask in situations where social distancing can not be followed. He said this includes at protests, where both the protestors and the police should be wearing a face covering or mask at all times.