CAYUTA LAKE, N.Y. (WETM)- Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) are blooms of algal species that can produce toxins.

Residents of Cayuta Lake reported a blue film on the lake on Western Cayuta Lake on Friday, October 7th. After an investigation the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) was able to confirm the presence of small localized HABs.

According to the NYSDEC, people, pets, and livestock should avoid contact with HABS and rinse well with clean water if there is any contact to remove the algae.

A statement from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said, “HABs vary and can look like green streaks or dots, resemble blue, green, or white spilled paint, or appear to be pea soup. DEC received a report of the blue substance seen in Cayuta Lake, Schuyler County, on Friday, Oct. 7, through the New York online HABS reporting system. DEC and the State Department of Health evaluated the report and confirmed it to be a HAB along the western shore of Cayuta Lake.”

To report a suspected HAB click here. The NYSDEC has a Program Guide for further resources as well.