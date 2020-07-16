NYSDOL stating Tioga Downs Racetrack permanently closing Oct. 1

TIOGA DOWNS, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- The New York State Department of Labor announced that Tioga Downs will be closing their racetrack on October 1 due to “unforeseeable business circumstances prompted by COVID-19″.

There was nothing in the release that stated any updates on the casino portion of Tioga Downs at this time.

Most recently Tioga Downs re-closed their hotel to the public and they are still not taking reservations following Governor Cuomo’s announcement that casinos will remain closed.

Tioga Downs originally re-opened their hotel on Friday, June 26 in anticipation of the casino being allowed to re-open with Phase 4.

The company also was forced to lay off hundreds of employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

