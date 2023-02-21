ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The State is giving drivers in Ithaca the chance to see plans for repair work on Route 13 through the city before the project starts next year.

The NYS Department of Transportation announced that it will hold a public information meeting on March 2 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. in the Boynton Middle School cafeteria. The meeting will be about “highway improvements” of 2.5 miles of SR13 and 0.2 mils of Buffalo Street.

“Portions of the roadway that are in poor condition will receive more extensive repairs to improve the overall condition of the pavement and reduce the likelihood of potholes,” the DOT said. Other work will include curb ramp replacement, drain cleaning and height adjustments, new manhole covers, new signals, and better signage and pavement markings.

At the open-house-style meeting, there will be project drawings to review and NYSDOT representatives will be there to answer any questions.