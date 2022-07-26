HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Drivers in Hornell are invited to give feedback on a proposed enhancement project for Route 36.

The City of Hornell announced that the New York State Department of Transportation is “considering work to enhance the Route 36 corridor” from Cass St. in Hornell to the southern edge of Arkport.

On Tuesday, July 26, NYSDOT will hold a meeting at Hornell Senior High School from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. to give the public a chance to provide feedback on the road work.

At the meeting, NYSDOT will give a presentation of options for the work. An “open-house” session will follow in the school cafeteria. More information is available by emailing Route36Corridor@dot.ny.gov.