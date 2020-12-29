NYSEG asks Chemung County residents to reduce natural gas usage due to flooding

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – NYSEG is asking customers to reduce their natural gas usage from Dec. 29 until 12 p.m. on Dec. 30 due to an “emergency situation affecting gas supply” caused by flooding conditions experienced last week.
Residents in the following municipalities within Chemung County are asked to reduce their usage: Town of Ashland, Town of Big Flats, City of Elmira, Town of Elmira, Village of Wellsburg, Village of Elmira Heights, Town of Southport.
The reduction request is “voluntary” and a precaution to “ensure continued delivery of service while repairs are underway.”
To reduce natural gas usage, NYSEG encourages customers to take the following steps:
- Lower your thermostat. Keeping your heat at 62-65 degrees when you are home and 58 degrees when you are away for more than 5 hours and at night will help conserve natural gas use.
- Seal and shut windows and doors. Check for leaks in your windows and doors by feeling around for cool air. Also, check that all windows and doors are closed tightly.
- Turn down your natural gas-powered water heater. Set the temperature on low (120°) and use warm instead of hot water for washing clothes and dishes, or cold water if possible.
- Use alternative methods of cooking. Use microwaves and slow cookers rather than stovetop gas cooking.
- Use alternative method of fuel. If you have the ability, heat your home safely with non-natural gas sources, such as wood stove or electric heat.
