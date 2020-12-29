NYSEG asks Chemung County residents to reduce natural gas usage due to flooding

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – NYSEG is asking customers to reduce their natural gas usage from Dec. 29 until 12 p.m. on Dec. 30 due to an “emergency situation affecting gas supply” caused by flooding conditions experienced last week.

Residents in the following municipalities within Chemung County are asked to reduce their usage: Town of Ashland, Town of Big Flats, City of Elmira, Town of Elmira, Village of Wellsburg, Village of Elmira Heights, Town of Southport.

The reduction request is “voluntary” and a precaution to “ensure continued delivery of service while repairs are underway.”

To reduce natural gas usage, NYSEG encourages customers to take the following steps: