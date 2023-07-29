Updated at 5:30 p.m. to add Avoca, Howard and Bath and to increase the number of customers in Wheeler without power.

SOUTHERN TIER REGION, N.Y. (WETM) — During today’s storm, hundreds of Southern Tier residents have lost power.

According to NYSEG’s outage map, the following municipalities currently have multiple customers without power at of 5 p.m. on July 29:

The Village of Montour Falls, Schuyler County 43 customers are without power Power is expected to be restored around 7 p.m.

The Town of Dix, Schuyler County 40 customers are without power Power is expected to be restored around 6:45 p.m.

The City of Elmira, Chemung County 41 customers are without power Power is expected to be restored around 7:15 p.m.

The Town of Corning, Steuben County 131 customers are without power Power is expected to be restored around 6:15 p.m.

The Town of Canton, Steuben County 25 customers are without power Power is expected tp be restored around 6 p.m.

The Towns of Erwin, Canton and Corning, Steuben County 143 customers are without power Power is expected to be restored around 7:30 p.m.

The Towns of Bath and Campbell, Steuben County 8 customers are without power Power is expected to be restored around 6:45 p.m.

The Town of Wheeler, Steuben County 21 customers are without power Power is expected to be restored around 7:45 p.m.

The Towns of Urbana and Wheeler, Steuben County 185 customers are without power Power is expected to be restored around 6:15 p.m.

The Towns of Troupsburg, Greenwood and West Union, Steuben County 115 customers are without power Power is expected to be restored around 7:15 p.m.

The Towns of Avoca, Howard and Bath, Steuben County 171 customers are without power Power is expected to be restored around 8 p.m.



If you’ve lost power, you can report the outage to NYSEG using this link. You can also check the status of power outages in your area by viewing NYSEG’s outage map or outage list.