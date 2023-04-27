(WETM) – NYSEG is looking to hire 72 employees at the Growing Skilled Trades Event at Greater Southern Tier BOCES.

It’s one of a dozen career fairs and events the utility is participating in across the state this spring. They are looking for applicants for open positions across NYSEG and Rochester Gas and Electric (RG&E) service areas.

Opportunities include line worker positions, customer service representatives, engineering, meter reading, and field service technicians.

The event will be taking place today, April 27th, at Great Southern Tier BOCES from 9 AM until 2 PM.