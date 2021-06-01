NYSEG installs new LED street lights in Elmira Heights

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – The streets in Elmira Heights are now brighter after New York State Electric & Gas and the village of Elmira Heights recently collaborated to bring new LED lighting systems to the village’s street lights.

Crews began work last month to convert more than 500 street lights to the LED systems, which use approximately 50 percent less energy. These conversions are part of a broader effort by NYSEG to work with local municipalities to replace older “cobra head” style lighting with newer and more energy-efficient LED systems.

“The Village of Elmira Heights is very pleased to have formed a partnership with NYSEG to design and complete the Village’s existing street lights conversion to all LEDs,” said Village of Elmira Heights Deputy Mayor Gary M. Patelunas. “With the first and second year of savings, we will have saved a total of $43,755, which represents roughly 46% of the overall street lighting budget. I would like to personally thank Mayor Smith for assigning this conversion to LED project with NYSEG to me.”

The conversion project in the village of Elmira Heights brings potential energy savings to the municipality as well as several other benefits including increased efficiency, streetscape modernization and more direct lighting to the roadways. The project included work on 507 streets to upgrade all NYSEG owned cobra head street lights within village limits.

“We’re excited to complete this project and bring new LED lighting systems to Elmira Heights residents,” said Gary Archambeault, Key Account Manager at NYSEG. “The village of Elmira Heights has been a great partner throughout the duration of this project. We thank them for their collaboration and commitment to bringing LED lights to their village. This conversion project, and those happening across the state, will increase reliability, improve efficiency, and provide potential cost savings for municipalities.”