NYSEG provides power outage update due to high winds

(WETM) — NYSEG provided an update on the number of power outages across the local area due to high winds.

We're responding to multiple reports of outages in our service area as a result of the strong winds and rain moving across the state. The storm is forecasted to continue throughout the day. If you lose power, report your outage to us by phone, web or mobile app. pic.twitter.com/e9NxK6rght — NYSEG (@NYSEandG) March 26, 2021

NYSEG also provides an outage map on their website.

The following numbers are provided by NYSEG:

Update: 3:22 p.m.

NYSEG provides electricity service to 40,297 customers in CHEMUNG County.

NYSEG provides electricity service to 9,695 customers in SCHUYLER County.

NYSEG provides electricity service to 42,755 customers in STEUBEN County.