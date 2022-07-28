ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Chemung County Habitat for Humanity received a helping hand recently in fixing up old structures in Elmira.

Employees from New York State Electric & Gas recently spent a day in Elmira with Habitat for Humanity volunteering as part of a partnership with AVANGRID (NYSEG’s Parent Company), the Avangrid Foundation, and Habitat for Humanity.

As part of the volunteer work, the team helped pull off the old siding, helped construct and frame a deck on the back of a house, pulled out old bricks from a collapsed chimney, and ran electrical writing on the second floor.

The City of Elmira build is one of the approximately 20 volunteer days scheduled in July with local Habitat for Humanities across AVANGRID’s service area. It’s all part of the company’s Energized for Good program, an initiative that expands opportunities for employees to engage more deeply in social impact work through volunteerism and giving.

“Habitat for Humanity is a great partner not only because they do impactful work, but also because they touch so many of the communities where our teams live and work,” said Pablo Colón, Director of Corporate Citizenship and Executive Director of the Avangrid Foundation. “While volunteering with the Chemung County chapter was a hard day’s work, we had a great time giving back to our community,’ Colón said.

AVANGRID’s goal is to reach 7,000 employee volunteer hours in 2022.