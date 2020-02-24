NYSEG warning of new scam attempts

(WETM) – NYSEG and RG&E are urging customers to be vigilant of scammers posing as representatives of the energy companies.

NYSEG and RG&E have recently received reports of customers having accepted calls from people who claim to be employees or consultants of the companies, some with a corresponding forged caller ID.

Customers are urged to never give out personal or account information to unsolicited callers.

Additionally, customers have reported calls threatening to cut service unless an immediate payment is made over the phone using a prepaid debit card such as “Green Dot.”

In some cases, the caller seems to have specific knowledge about the customers they are calling and will provide a callback number that spoofs a recorded greeting like that of the companies’ customer service line. NYSEG and RG&E provide notice before terminating a customer’s service for non-payment, and employees do not perform shut-offs during hours when the Customer Service Center is closed.

Lastly, recent reports indicate that due to the current inside gas meter inspections taking place by NYSEG and RG&E contractors, some bad actors have attempted to scam individuals by going door-to-door. Contractors working for NYSEG and RG&E will always carry proper identification and customers who question whether or not the visit is legitimate are encouraged to call the companies’ customer service number.

Any customer who is uncertain whether a call is genuine should hang up and call the their company: NYSEG customers can call 800.572.1111 and RG&E customers can call 800.743.2110.

Here are some helpful tips: