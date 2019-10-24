NYSEG warns customers of phone scam

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – NYSEG and RG&E, subsidiaries of AVANGRID Inc., are urging customers to be vigilant of scammers posing as representatives of the energy companies.

NYSEG and RG&E have recently received reports of customers having accepted calls from people who claim to be “consultants” of the companies, some with a corresponding forged caller ID.

Customers are urged to never give out personal or account information to unsolicited callers.

Additionally, customers have reported calls threatening to cut service unless an immediate payment over the phone is made using a prepaid debit card such as ‘Green Dot”.

In some cases, the caller seems to have specific knowledge about the customers they are calling and will provide a callback number that spoofs a recorded greeting similar to that of the companies’ customer service line.

NYSEG and RG&E provide advance notice before terminating a customer’s service for nonpayment, and employees do not perform shut-offs during hours when the Customer Service Center is closed.

Any customer who is uncertain whether a call is genuine should hang up and call NYSEG or RG&E at the number listed on the bill or on the company’s website.