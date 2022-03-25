ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Local leaders and educators met in Elmira on Friday to call on the State to invest $100 million in the number of statewide community schools.

New York State United Teachers President Andy Pallotta said “Getting back to ‘normal’ isn’t good enough for our students — it’s time we demand a public education system that truly supports every child. When children face poverty, when their families face food insecurity, when they don’t have access to health care or social services, they don’t come to school ready to learn in the first place. That’s where community schools change the game, helping students and families thrive.”

Officials and educators visited Fassett Elementary on March 25, saying that a larger number of community schools is a crucial part of NYSUT’s Future Forward campaign. They said that Elmira’s community schools are successful examples of why they need to be expanded across the state.

“Community Schools in Elmira is a sustainable effort with long term vision,” Elmira City School District Superintendent Hillary J. Austin said. “Through the collaboration of Elmira agencies and programs, the school district can introduce and embed effective programming as part of the regular school day for students and families, allowing a seamless integration of needed services. From social and emotional support to vision and dental screenings, our educational approach is on the whole child — physical, social, emotional and academic. We are pleased to showcase our Community Schools model to our colleagues and community.”

NYSUT also highlighted ECSD, saying “the district offers a laundry list of services to students and families that includes on-site health care, after school and summer programming, mentor programs, a weekend and vacation food backpack program, disciplinary intervention and even a student-run branch of the Corning Credit Union.”

NYSUT claimed that fewer than 300 out of 700 school districts in the State use the community school model.