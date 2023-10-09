STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County Public Health will be hosting multiple rabies clinics in the area to help residents keep their pets up to date on vaccinations.

Steuben County residents can bring their dogs, cats and ferrets to any clinic to receive their first rabies shot at 12 weeks or older. The first shot is valid for 1 year, but shots following the first are valid for 3 years with proof of prior vaccination.

Here is a list of dates and locations for clinics coming up in the area:

Wednesday, Oct. 11, 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. – Tuscarora Town Barn

Thursday, Oct. 12, 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. – Avoca Fire Hall

Saturday, Oct. 14, 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. – Wheeler Community Center

Wednesday, Oct. 25, 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. – West Union Fire Department in Rexville

Saturday, Nov. 4, 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. – Fremont Fire Station

All residents who choose to participate are asked to bring pets on leashes or in cages, as well as their proof of prior vaccination, if available. A $5 donation per pet is recommended to cover clinic costs but is not required.

For additional information on the clinics, including contact information for each location, visit the Steuben County website.