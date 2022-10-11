(WETM) — Anybody looking to keep their pets up to date on rabies vaccinations can visit these clinics throughout Steuben County.

The Steuben County Public Health Department says that when taking your pets to be vaccinated, cats must be confined and dogs must be leashed. Owners should bring proof of prior vaccination for their pets to receive a three-year vaccine.

Pets must be at least 12 weeks old for their first vaccination, and a $5 donation is requested per animal to cover vaccine costs. You can keep up to date with other clinics in the area on Steuben Counties’ website.

October 13: Avoca Fire Hall

Times: 6 – 8 p.m.

Contact: (607) 566-2152

October 15: Bath Bus Garage

Times: 9 – 11 a.m.

Contact: (607) 664-2438

October 19: Tuscarora Town Barn

Times: 6 – 8 p.m.

Contact: (607) 359-3604

October 29: Wheeler Community Center