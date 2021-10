ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – As we head into the winter season, the Elmira Heights Police Department will once again begin enforcing Odd-Even Parking.

Starting November 1, the EHPD will start enforcing the parking rules within the Village. Cars should be parked on the even-numbered side of the road on even-numbered days and on the odd-numbered side of the street on odd-numbered days.

Enforcement time will be between 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. each day and runs through March 31.