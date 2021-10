Odd/Even parking starts in Watkins Glen next week

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Winter parking rules will go into effect in Watkins Glen starting next week.

From November 1 through March 31, Odd/Even Parking will be in effect every day from 12 a.m – 6 p.m. on all Village streets East of Franklin Street. There is a grace period from 6:01 a.m. – 11:59 p.m during which both sides of the street can be used for parking.

On odd-numbered calendar days, the odd-numbered side of the street must be clear, so you should park on the even-numbered side of the street.