Odessa eyeing potential marijuana dispensary

Marijuana is legal in NY, but some towns already putting a halt on sales

ODESSA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Odessa will hold an informational meeting on Tuesday to discuss opting in or out of allowing a possible marijuana dispensary or smoking establishment in the village limits.

A post on the Village’s Facebook page said letters were sent out to all residents of the village and encourages residents to come to the meeting at 7 p.m. on August 24 to find out what a possible dispensary would mean for Odessa. “Be informed by the facts, not by rumors,” the post said.

Odessa Mayor, Gerry Messmer, will present a PowerPoint presentation supplied by the New York State Conference of Mayors. A question and answer period will follow.

