Odessa eyeing potential marijuana dispensary

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Marijuana is legal in NY, but some towns already putting a halt on sales

ODESSA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Odessa will hold an informational meeting on Tuesday to discuss opting in or out of allowing a possible marijuana dispensary or smoking establishment in the village limits.

A post on the Village’s Facebook page said letters were sent out to all residents of the village and encourages residents to come to the meeting at 7 p.m. on August 24 to find out what a possible dispensary would mean for Odessa. “Be informed by the facts, not by rumors,” the post said.

Odessa Mayor, Gerry Messmer, will present a PowerPoint presentation supplied by the New York State Conference of Mayors. A question and answer period will follow.

18 News will continue to follow any developments in the village’s plans.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now