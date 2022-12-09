ODESSA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Board of Education at Odessa-Montour Central Schools has appointed an interim superintendent after the previous superintendent resigned.

The school district confirmed that the Board appointed Tracy Marchionda as interim superintendent following last week’s announcement that Chris Wood would be resigning.

The school said Marchionda previously worked in an interim position in Hammondsport, as well as in a teaching position in Dundee. She also worked in administrative roles in Geneva and Bath.

The school said Marchionda will serve as interim superintendent until a permanent replacement is found.