ODESSA, N.Y. (WETM) – Odessa-Montour Central Schools is holding a public vote on a proposal to move almost $1,000,000 to help renovate the district’s “unusable” pool.

The vote will be on November 7 from 1:00-7:00 p.m. The proposal is to transfer $950,000 from a capital reserve fund to the $16.9 million capital project.

The school explained that the money would be used for a “complete renovation of the 1964 pool shell.” The project would include a new ceiling, new plumbing, new tiles, and a new scoreboard and record board. The pool has been drained because of a leak, and the school’s announcement said the equipment used in operating the pool “is beyond its useful life.”

According to Superintendent Chris Wood, the bids for the capital project—a project months underway for several months—came in lower than expected, leaving money available for the pool project. The school also said the pool renovations were planned separately from the ongoing capital project.

The school pointed to the educational value and multiple uses of the pool that is currently closed for the foreseeable future. Grades 3-12 normally use the pool throughout the school year, and public programs run during the summer, as well as lifeguard training classes.