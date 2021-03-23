Odessa receives funding for new snowplow

ODESSA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Odessa has received United States Department of Agriculture funding to purchase a new snowplow with a dump body.

The village will receive a $38,000 loan and $22,000 in grant funding to replace a 2002 model year truck.

The USDA is investing $47.1 million throughout five rural communities in New York State.

More than 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities funding. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally recognized Native American tribes. Projects must be in rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less.

Interested parties should contact their USDA Rural Development state office for information about additional funding, application procedures and eligibility details. Also see the Community Facilities Direct Loan Program Guidance Book for Applicants (PDF, 669 KB) for a detailed overview of the application process.

