Odessa woman charged with multiple Misdemeanors after traffic stop in Montour Falls

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – On Monday February 22nd, a Schuyler County Sheriff deputy pulled over a vehicle on Havana Glen Road in the Village of Montour Falls after a “Vehicle and Traffic Law violation”, was observed.

According to the press release from the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office, “indicators of criminal activity were observed”, and the Sheriff’s K-9 ‘Digit’ was brought to the scene and alerted deputies that there was a presence of narcotics.

A search of the vehicle found methamphetamine and other drug related paraphernalia.

20-year-old, Mia E Force Russell of Odessa, New York is now being charged with Criminal Possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree, a class A Misdemeanor. Criminally using drug paraphernalia in the 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor. Aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree, a class U Misdemeanor and Vehicle and Traffic law violations.

Force Russell was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Village of Montour Falls Court at a later date.