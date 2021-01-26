Officers Attacked and Injured by Inmates at Elmira Correctional Facility

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – According to a press release from the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association, two inmates attacked officers in separate medical emergencies after the officers responded to help the inmates inside their cells at the maximum-security prison.

On Thursday, January 21, an officer on rounds noticed an inmate inside his cell unresponsive from an apparent drug overdose. The officer entered the cell and administered Narcan. Initially the Narcan did not work. It was administered three more times by staff before the inmate began breathing on his own.

The inmate was transported to a local hospital for further treatment. Prior to being released from the hospital, the inmate began being disruptive. Inside the hospital room the inmate head-butted an officer who attempted to turn off an alarm the inmate set off. He began fighting with officers as they attempted to subdue him. It took multiple officers to get him under control and into handcuffs. He continued to be combative as he was transported back to the facility.

The inmate, 28, is serving a 17 years to life sentence after being convicted of Murder 2nd in 2016 in Kings County Court. He was placed in a Special Housing Unit pending disciplinary charges.

The officer who was head-butted sustained bruising and swelling to his head and face. A second officer sustained minor injuries subduing the inmate. Despite their injuries, both officers remained on duty.

On Saturday, January 23, an officer making rounds noticed an inmate inside his cell with a bed sheet tied around his neck on one end and tied to his cell desk on the other. Two officers entered the cell and removed the bed sheet from the inmate’s neck. Suddenly, the inmate struck one officer multiple times in the face. He then attacked the second officer, striking him several times. Both officers were able to get the inmate in body holds and force him to the floor. They were able to get his wrists behind his back and into handcuffs. The inmate, 33, was removed from the cell and brought to the infirmary. He is serving a five year sentence after being convicted for Attempted Robbery 2nd in Orange County Court.

The two officers sustained multiple abrasions and swelling to the face and body. Both officers remained on duty.

In addition to the two assaults on staff, six inmates were involved in a fight while being escorted to lunch and officers recovered drugs in mail sent to inmates last week. .

The fight initially started between two inmates in the cell block. Four inmates joined in but officers quickly quelled the fight. All inmates face disciplinary charges.

Officers discovered liquid synthetic marijuana sprayed on 13 sheets of paper sent to two inmates from the Syracuse area on Wednesday, January 20. The following day, an officer processing mail discovered 30 orange film strips of Suboxone inside of an envelope mailed from Brooklyn. The drugs were seized as evidence.

“Two unprovoked attacks on staff who were attempting to provide medical help to one inmate who was attempting to commit suicide and the other who was unresponsive from an apparent drug overdose. Four officers injured in these two incidents that occurred two days apart. It continues the violent trend of inmates attacking staff. The officers were simply attempting to render aid to these two inmates and they wind up attacked instead. Instead of closing facilities DOCCS needs to focus on the violence and put a stop to it first and foremost” – stated Mark Deburgomaster , NYSCOPBA Western Region Vice President.