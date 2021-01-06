Officers injured in inmate attack at Elmira Correctional Facility

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two officers were injured after an alleged inmate attack at Elmira Correctional Facility on Dec. 28, according to the NYSCOPBA.

The inmate, a 42-year-old convicted of assault in Suffolk County, allegedly hit an officer in the face with “make-shift karate sticks and a bag of dominoes.”

Officers administered OC spray and placed the inmate in a body hold until he stopped being combative.

The inmate was removed from the yard and placed in a Special Housing Unit pending disciplinary charges.

The karate sticks, which measured 12 inches long, and the bag of dominoes were recovered as evidence.

The officer who was struck in the face sustained contusions to his nose and left cheek and was treated by facility medical staff. A second officer complained of neck pain sustained during the struggle. but remained on duty.