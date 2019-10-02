Ohio man indicted on cocaine possession charges

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Ohio man has been indicted on drug charges after a narcotics investigation in Sept. 2019 in the City of Elmira.

Joshua Lynch was indicted on one charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree after members of the New York State Police Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (VGNET) and Troop E uniform force conducted a narcotics investigation in Elmira on Sept. 15.

Troopers seized approximately 3 grams of cocaine and arrested the 31-year-old Lynch.

Following the investigation, Lynch was arraigned at the Elmira City Court and remanded to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office on $15,000 bail and $30,000 bond.