OIP’s Heights location closed, staff -blaming landlords

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – If you stopped by Original Italian Pizza’s Elmira Height’s location for a slice Monday night, then you saw the popular pizza spot has closed.

OIP’s College Avenue location had multiple signs plastered on its doors in connection to the closer. One of those signs was from the Chemung County Health Department which stated the restaurant was closed for a violation in connection to New York State’s sanitation code.

OIP staff is blaming its landlords for not keeping the building up to code. They posted this sign explaining the reasoning for their closure.

No word on if the Elmira Heights location will reopen. OIP has another location on South Main Street in Elmira.

18 News is working to reach out to both side – stay tuned for more developments.

(This is a developing story, check back for details)