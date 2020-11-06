Old Country Buffet on CR 64 closing, per WARN Notice

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Old Country Buffet on CR 64 will be closing due to “unforeseeable business circumstances prompted by COVID-19,” according to a WARN Notice released on Friday.

The permanent closing will be effective Feb. 4, 2021 and will affect 33 employees at the restaurant.

18 News has reached out to Old Country Buffet for comment on the WARN Notice.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.