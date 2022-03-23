ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced that 21 properties across the state, including old Erwin Town Hall, have been nominated for the State and National Register of Historic Places.

The Town Hall, located on 117 West Water Street, was built in 1921 and housed both the town and village of Painted Post governments until 1953. The building was designed by architectural firm Pierce and Bickford and is an example of the ‘Colonial Revival’ Style. The building is vacant but previously served as a courthouse, firehouse, jail and town meeting hall.

The program helps ensure that resources are available to protect and maintain registered historic sites. The listing helps owners in reviving properties and makes them eligible for public preservation programs and services. Examples of these programs include matching state grants and historic rehabilitation tax credits.

The State and National Registers are the official lists of builds, structures, districts, landscapes, objects and sites significant to the history and culture of New York State and the nation. There are more than 120,000 historic properties throughout the state listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

More information, including photos of the nominations, is available on the New York State Recreation and Historic Preservation website.