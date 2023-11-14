BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Old National Hotel in Bath will be up for auction beginning in December.

According to a Facebook post by the Bath Village Police Department, the Old National Hotel, located at 13 East Steuben Street, will be up for auction beginning on Monday, Dec. 11.

The property is being auctioned by Williams & Williams Real Estate Auctions from Monday, Dec. 11, at 10 a.m., until Wednesday, Dec. 13, at noon. The opening bid for the property is $700,000. Open public inspections will take place Dec. 1 through Dec. 8 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The hotel was built in 1915, with four stories of space that include restaurant and retail space, as well as 24 rooms each with its own bathroom. The property is located across from the courthouse and Pulteney Park. It is also in close proximity to the Glen Curtis Museum and the Corning Museum of Glass.