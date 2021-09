HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The highly-anticipated opening date of the new Ollie’s location in Horseheads has been announced.

According to an event on the company’s Facebook page, the grand opening of the new Horseheads location will be Oct. 27 at 9 a.m.

The store is opening in the former KMart at 1020 Center Road next to Tractor Supply in the Grand Central Plaza.

Ollie’s held a hiring event in early September leading up to the store’s opening.