Ollie’s Bargain Outlet coming to Grand Central Plaza in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A new sign on the former Kmart building in Horseheads indicates that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will be coming to Grand Central Plaza.

The sign was first noticed on Tuesday afternoon at the former Kmart building, which has been largely empty since March 2019 when Kmart closed. The building has been used for craft fairs and other events in the meantime.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is “one of America’s largest retailers of closeout merchandise and excess inventory” with more than 400 stores, the closest currently being in Ithaca.

18 News has reached out to Ollie’s and Grand Central Plaza for more information on the project.