Ollie’s customers line up around the block for grand opening in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Excited customers lined up around the block to see the inside of the new Ollie’s location in Grand Central Plaza.

The building had been closed for several years after KMart closed its location in March 2019.

Brent Moody, New York District Manager, said that September’s hiring event had an excellent turnout. “The job fair was huge. The turnout for this community was massive.” Around 180 people applied, triple the expected number. That number “is huge for this market”, Moody said.

18 News got a preview of the store ahead of its opening. This time of year, Moody said the toys are front and center as families get ready to do their holiday shopping. See inside the store in the player below.

The store’s regular hours will be from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

