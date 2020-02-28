O’Mara meets with members of the Southern Tier Library System

Senator O’Mara met with representatives of the Southern Tier Library System who travelled to Albany earlier this week to participate in the statewide “Library Advocacy Day” sponsored by the New York Library Association.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – State Senator Tom O’Mara met with members of the Southern Tier Library System on “Library Advocacy Day” at the State Capitol on Tuesday, February 25.

“Our public libraries across the Southern Tier are vital community resources and it’s important for the state to continue investing in their strength and vitality,” said O’Mara.

O’Mara noted that public libraries across New York State serve over 19 million patrons annually.

“We are fortunate throughout the Southern Tier to benefit from an outstanding network of public libraries providing access to books and so many other activities, learning materials, broadband access, and civic, cultural, educational, and economic opportunities.”

In 2015, O’Mara and area Assemblyman Phil Palmesano sponsored a new law (Chapter 480 of the Laws of 2015) that, for the first time, included “installation and infrastructure of broadband services” as a specific project category eligible to receive funding through the Library Construction Grant Program.

Prior to the law’s enactment, libraries were unable to access funding through the popular grant program specifically for broadband purposes including cable, wiring and modems, and network terminals and access points.