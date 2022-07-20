ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — In an effort to combat inflation, Senator Tom O’Mara, (R, C, I-Big Flats) and his colleagues, introduced new legislation to remove sales tax on various goods, services, and transactions in the state.

They called for the legislation to eliminate the state sales tax on many items as the first step in a comprehensive strategy the Senate GOP plans to outline over the coming weeks to address the inflation

Specifically, the plan would eliminate the state sales tax for two years on the following items:

Gas

Personal care items

Housekeeping Supplies

Prepared food

“New Yorkers here at home across the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes regions, and statewide, are worried about making ends meet,” said O’Mara. “They keep seeing this state becoming less safe, less affordable, less free, less economically competitive, less responsible, and far less hopeful for the future,” he said.

O’Mara said that the proposed legislation would deliver $2.6 billion in annual tax relief to New Yorkers.

“I look forward to joining many legislative colleagues to try to turn things around and begin rebuilding safer and stronger communities,” O’Mara said.