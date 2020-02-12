O’Mara reminds the public of online petition calling for repealing ‘No Bail’ Law

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)—State Senator Tom O’Mara today reminded area residents that an online “Repeal Bail Reform” petition remains available on his website to give them an opportunity to express their opposition to the state’s newly enacted, controversial No Bail law.

“Governor Cuomo and the Legislature’s Democrat majorities are responsible for this ‘No Bail’ disaster and continue to refuse to act against the danger it poses every single day to our communities and neighborhoods,” said O’Mara, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“These so-called reforms as they stand are nothing more than a jailbreak sending potentially dangerous criminals back into our communities and neighborhoods, day after day, with no safeguards. Democrats keep shrugging off the consequences or, at best, paying lip service to the need to restore public safety. That’s irresponsible, to say the least.”

The actions, pushed by Cuomo and legislative Democrats, have raised alarms throughout New York’s law enforcement community.

Among other provisions, the new law eliminates cash bail and pretrial detention for nearly all misdemeanors and nonviolent felony cases, resulting in the mandatory release of 90% of those arrested, regardless of their criminal history.

O’Mara noted that the controversial law was enacted last year without the support of a single Republican in the Senate or Assembly.

Last week in Albany, state Senate and Assembly Republicans were joined by law enforcement and other leaders from across the state to hold a “Repeal Bail Reform” rally highlighting the law’s threat to public safety.

The rally was attended by Steuben County Sheriff James Allard, Steuben County Undersheriff John McNelis, Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker, Bath Police Chief Chad Mullen, and Hornell Mayor John Buckley.

Legislators and law enforcement alike charged that it is creating a system of criminal justice in New York State that releases violent criminals back into the community without supervision and fully capable of threatening their victims, the victim’s family members, trial witnesses, and others.

O’Mara and many of his GOP colleagues are also sponsoring several pieces of legislation that propose specific changes to the No Bail law to restore public safety as a priority.

O’Mara continues to encourage Southern Tier and Finger Lakes residents who oppose the law to sign the petition on his Senate website, omara.nysenate.gov (go to the home page and click on the “Repeal Bail Reform” icon).

The petition has already received more than 700 signatures.