One of the houses struck by a vehicle late Friday.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — One man was arrested after a car went off the road and struck two houses and a utility pole on Elmira’s southside Friday night, officials report.

Police say that Jamelle Collier was arrested after they say sometime around 11 p.m. on March 17, they responded to a report of a vehicle that had driven into two houses on Baty Street.

Officers on the scene observed a vehicle that had crashed into a phone pole and two houses.

Both of the houses sustained damage to the front porch areas, along with damage to the front yards.

One of the houses had a white fence surrounding the front yard which sustained heavy damage from the accident.

The scene on Baty Street Saturday morning.

Police say that Collier fled the scene after the accident, but was found a short time later.

Police report that no injuries were sustained as a result of the accident.

As of March 18, the telephone pole has since been replaced by NYSEG.

Collier was charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation, Operating without an Interlock Device, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and moving from a lane unsafely.

Police say that Collier was issued traffic tickets and is scheduled to appear in Elmira City Court at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking for witnesses of this event to contact the department at 607-737-5626.