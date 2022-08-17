ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been arrested on weapons charges after a traffic stop downtown early Tuesday morning, police said.

Elmira Police conducted a traffic stop near Washington Court around 3:45 a.m. EPD said the vehicle had Tennessee plates and didn’t stop at a stop sign.

According to EPD, both the 20-year-old driver and the 16-year-old passenger “were acting suspiciously” while answering questions. The officer then saw a handgun sticking out from under the driver’s seat and secured both men without incident.

The driver admitted to having a loaded Glock 9mm model 19 under the seat with an illegal high-capacity magazine.

The driver was arrested and charged with 2nd- and 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon. He was arraigned in the Chemung County Youth Court and turned over to New York State Court Officers to await placement in a juvenile detention center.